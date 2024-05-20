UBS Group AG Purchases 442,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $304,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 410,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

