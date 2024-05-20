UBS Group AG Acquires 97,337 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $220,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,744,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.61 during trading on Monday. 384,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,943. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.