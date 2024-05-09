E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 8,743,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,460. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

