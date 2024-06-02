Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1464 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $10.68 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

