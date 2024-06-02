First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 50,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 50,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 93,100 shares of company stock worth $1,335,750 in the last three months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.