First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.10 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
