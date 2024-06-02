Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5726 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $45.26 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
