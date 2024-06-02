Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5726 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $45.26 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

