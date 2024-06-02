First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $6.67.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.