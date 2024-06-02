Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 118.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

