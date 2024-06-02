Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.