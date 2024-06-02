TD Securities Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$101.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.44.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE EQB opened at C$87.62 on Friday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$65.18 and a twelve month high of C$97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.65.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

