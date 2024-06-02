First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

