E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,678 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,447,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.72 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

