E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,537 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,690.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 967,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,900. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.