Patrick Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

