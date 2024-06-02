NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

