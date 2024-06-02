First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FCT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

