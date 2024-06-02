Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Plans Dividend of $0.84

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
STRNY stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $35.54.
About Severn Trent
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.