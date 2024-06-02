Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Plans Dividend of $0.84

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

STRNY stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

