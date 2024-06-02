Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

