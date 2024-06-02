PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Announces $0.28 Dividend

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2848 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
PCCW Stock Down 7.1 %
PCWLF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.
PCCW Company Profile
