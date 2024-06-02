ITEX Co. Declares Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
ITEX Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of ITEX stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. ITEX has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
About ITEX
