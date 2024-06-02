The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 385,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 425,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 432,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,874 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $303.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.40 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

