Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 80,309 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 80,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,393. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

