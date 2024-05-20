UBS Group AG Sells 1,115,999 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $211,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 303,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

