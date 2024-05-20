UBS Group AG Sells 114,671 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $267,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,549. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

