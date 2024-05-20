T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $76,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,831,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,114,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after buying an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 194,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

