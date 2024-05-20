Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 918,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,300. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

