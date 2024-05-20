Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 536,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.0% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. 318,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,992. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

