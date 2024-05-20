Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of Diageo worth $247,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 60.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.08. 110,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

