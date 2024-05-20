Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.45% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $262,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VDE traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 107,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,743. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

