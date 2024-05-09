Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $381,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.5 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

