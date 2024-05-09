E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,215 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 510,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

