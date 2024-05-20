Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 65,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,944. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

