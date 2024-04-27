Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

