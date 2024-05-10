Scott B. Flaherty Sells 5,098 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $287,884.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

