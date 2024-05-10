Sanjay Mehta Sells 3,750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $123.65.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.