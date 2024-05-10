Sanjay Mehta Sells 3,750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Teradyne Stock Up 1.8 %
Teradyne stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $123.65.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teradyne
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.