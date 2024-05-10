TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells $415,162.99 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

TTMI opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 165,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

