Financial Review: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) & Biglari (NYSE:BH)

CAVA Group and Biglari are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and Biglari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million 11.80 $13.28 million N/A N/A Biglari $365.32 million 1.30 $54.95 million $187.42 1.12

Profitability

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAVA Group.

This table compares CAVA Group and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 1.82% 4.28% 1.50% Biglari 15.04% 9.18% 6.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAVA Group and Biglari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $60.42, suggesting a potential downside of 19.86%. Given CAVA Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Summary

Biglari beats CAVA Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

