Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $104.29

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.06.
CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
