Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 68,350 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,350 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $67,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VVV traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $41.41. 1,244,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,086. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

View Our Latest Report on VVV

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.