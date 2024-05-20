L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $13.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $783.18. 2,185,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $760.66 and a 200-day moving average of $686.14.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

