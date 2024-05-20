WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.27 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.27 million and approximately $1.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210797 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

