WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.27 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.27 million and approximately $1.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00008905 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
