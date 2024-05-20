Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and $176,660.70 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,130.29 or 0.99816327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00097585 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000467 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $168,469.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

