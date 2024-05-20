PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $407.56 million and $6.28 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,272,716 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,272,716.099412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.44715759 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,472,432.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

