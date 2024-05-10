Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Director Sells $638,140.75 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

