DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

XRAY stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after buying an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

