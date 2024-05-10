Head-To-Head Analysis: Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) versus Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) and Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artelo Biosciences and Genus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Genus.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$9.29 million ($3.14) -0.43 Genus N/A N/A N/A $0.48 58.84

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Genus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Artelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Genus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -61.68% -58.15% Genus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Genus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genus beats Artelo Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands. In addition, it offers technical services to farmers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

