Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $41.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 725,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 764,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

