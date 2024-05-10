Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $29.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,219. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

