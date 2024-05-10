Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

AROC opened at $20.36 on Friday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Archrock by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 295,998 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

