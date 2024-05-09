Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.380-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 4,025,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

